Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Japan breaks impressive highs in 1Q2025

Trade between Azerbaijan and Japan reached $87.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 42 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Exports to Japan totaled $3.1 million, up 25.6 percent, while imports from Japan rose by 46.9 percent to $84.8 million. This trade volume accounted for 0.73 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

