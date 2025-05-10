Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM confirms ongoing contacts with Armenia on delimitation process

Politics Materials 10 May 2025 12:04 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ Contacts related to the demarcation process will continue, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, told reporters during his visit to the Alley of Honor to mark the 102nd anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Negotiations on the peace agreement text were finalized in March. However, Armenia now has specific expectations from Azerbaijan.

These include the removal of territorial claims against Azerbaijan from Armenia's Constitution and the dissolution of the Minsk Group.

Several discussions on the delimitation process have already taken place, and this process will continue moving forward," he said.

