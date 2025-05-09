Kazakhstan takes crown in EAEU railway freight rankings for 2024

Photo: Eurasian Economic Commission

Kazakhstan has taken the lead in railway freight transportation among Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries in 2024, marking a key achievement in regional logistics development. According to the Ministry of Trade and Integration, the country saw the highest growth in rail cargo volumes, contributing significantly to broader efforts by EAEU members to strengthen transport corridors in the East–West and North–South directions. The region is also pushing forward with priority infrastructure projects, digital transport systems, and initiatives to streamline cross-border cargo movement.

