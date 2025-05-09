Azerbaijani FM expresses solidarity with people of Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar discussed the current regional security situation and the growing tensions between Pakistan and India during a telephone conversation, Trend reports with the reference to Azerbaijani MFA.

Pakistani minister reported on Indian missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6-7 and Pakistani retaliation. It was said that Indian attacks mainly affected civilians, killing dozens of people, and Pakistan responded by striking military targets. The Pakistani minister also noted that he had held telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of a number of countries and explained the situation in detail.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and condemned the military attacks that resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians.

The minister stressed the need to prevent further escalation and expressed hope that tensions would be resolved through diplomacy and negotiations.