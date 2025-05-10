Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ On May 10, from 09:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Chambarak region, using small arms, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Furthermore, the Armenian Ministry of Defense is trying to form a false opinion in the international community and create the basis for its next provocations by spreading completely false and misleading information about the alleged firing by units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Khanazakh settlement and the damage to a residential building.

We affirm that the Azerbaijan Army Units do not target civilians or civilian infrastructure under any circumstances.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures only in the mentioned direction.