Kazakhstan asserts strategic influence in rare and rare-earth metals markets
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a major global supplier of rare and rare earth metals by expanding its mineral resource base, developing over 100 deposits, and promoting investment in high-tech processing industries. With significant reserves of elements like tungsten, lithium, and tantalum, the country extracts 19 of the 34 rare earth elements critical to the EU economy. Its strategy focuses on deep processing, international partnerships, and boosting exports, aligning with rising global demand for critical materials.
