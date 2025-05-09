Azerbaijan ramps up sturgeon roe imports from China in early 2025

Azerbaijan imported 1.14 tons of sturgeon roe from China in the first two months of 2025, totaling $343,320. This represents a 26.7% increase in volume and a 27.4% rise in expenditure compared to the same period in 2024. The average import price per kilogram remained stable at $301.1, reflecting a slight 0.6% increase year-on-year.

