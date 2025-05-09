UN SecGen congratulates new Pope on election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated newly elected Pope Leo XIV, the UN chief said in a statement, Trend reports.

Guterres expressed hope for continued cooperation between the UN and the Holy See to build a sustainable and just peace.

"I look forward to building on the long legacy of cooperation between the United Nations and the Holy See – nurtured most recently by Pope Francis – to advance solidarity, foster reconciliation, and build a just and sustainable world for all," he said.