Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s leadership visits Alley of Honor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ On May 10, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry visited the Alley of Honor on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the birth of National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid flowers at the grave of the Great Leader and honored his blessed memory.

Then the grave of the prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was visited, flowers were laid and tribute was paid to her bright memory.

