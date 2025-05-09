Azerbaijan spill beans on сonstruction glass output in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan produced 2.4 million square meters of construction glass in the first quarter of 2025, marking an 8.9 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. The total reduction in production volume amounted to 231,100 square meters. As of April 1, 2025, finished product stocks for this material stood at 1.5 million square meters.
