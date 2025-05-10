Azerbaijan oil shows steep rise in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on May 9 increased by $1.08 (1.67 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $65.66 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $1.2 (1.9 percent) to $64.27 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude grew by $1.11 (2.23 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $50.92 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose by $1.27 (2.04 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $63.59 per barrel

The official exchange rate as of May 9 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

