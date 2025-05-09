Uzbek cable makers and L&T Construction join forces for solar energy co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 9. Uzeltechsanoat Association hosted a key meeting dedicated to the development of cooperation between L&T Construction and local cable manufacturers involved in solar energy projects, Trend reports.

The meeting brought together Rajan Bansal, head of L&T Construction—the main contractor for Uzbekistan’s renewable energy initiatives funded by Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power—along with the company’s supply director Ravikiran Ransubhe. They were joined by representatives from leading domestic cable and wire producers, including Uzkabel, TCG, Prokab, and Artikul Aziya Kabel.

Participants discussed price proposals and partnership terms for the supply of cable and wire products required for the construction of solar power plants in Uzbekistan. The parties expressed interest in developing long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation and agreed to further examine forthcoming commercial offers.

Such engagements are considered vital for boosting the share of locally manufactured products in the energy sector, reducing reliance on imports, enhancing the export potential of domestic producers, and strengthening industrial cooperation.

The meeting followed a recent visit by a high-level delegation from ACWA Power, L&T Construction, and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy to Enter Steel and Technopark, aimed at exploring opportunities to localize the supply of electrical equipment for solar projects in the country.