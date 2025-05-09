Deposits in Tajikistan's financial institutions surge in 1Q2025

Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan

Tajikistan’s credit financial institutions are riding the wave of significant deposit growth, though foreign currency deposits are taking a bit of a backseat with a slight decline. Total deposits grew by over 42 percent year-on-year, marking a strong performance in the financial sector

