Deposits in Tajikistan's financial institutions surge in 1Q2025
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan
Tajikistan’s credit financial institutions are riding the wave of significant deposit growth, though foreign currency deposits are taking a bit of a backseat with a slight decline. Total deposits grew by over 42 percent year-on-year, marking a strong performance in the financial sector
