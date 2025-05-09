Kyrgyzstan, World Bank debate new budget support program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 9. Representatives from the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and the World Bank (WB) have discussed the preparation and implementation of a new budget support program worth $101.5 million under the Development Policy Operation (DPO), Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.

The negotiations focused on key policy reform areas supported by the WB, including measures to strengthen macroeconomic stability, develop the private sector, improve public governance, and promote social inclusivity.

The Kyrgyz side expressed deep appreciation for the WB's support in challenging economic conditions, emphasizing the importance of the budget support in implementing government priorities and achieving the goals outlined in the Government Program.

The WB representatives, in turn, confirmed their commitment to continued close cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the progress made by Kyrgyzstan in carrying out reforms.

The new DPO operation is expected to strengthen the country's fiscal stability, support efforts to digitalize the economy, and create the foundation for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.