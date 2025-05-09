Uzbekistan, World Bank team up to advance participatory budgeting reforms

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 9. Representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan's State Budget Policy Department met with experts from the World Bank and leading academic institutions, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on strategies to further enhance the participatory budgeting process and integrate international best practices.

The meeting aimed to exchange ideas on developing the participatory budget system, improving its effectiveness, and increasing its transparency.

Experts also reviewed the implementation of citizen-voted projects in the districts of Bukhara, Samarkand, and Fergana regions.