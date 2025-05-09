EBRD joins capital increase for Morocco’s dislog group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing US$25 million (MAD equivalent) in equity in Morocco’s Dislog Group to support the company’s expansion and strengthen its capital structure, Trend reports.

Founded in 2005, Dislog Group is a diversified industrial company operating in Morocco’s hygiene, food, and healthcare sectors. The investment is part of a wider capital increase involving several co-investors, including SPE Capital, the International Finance Corporation, Sanam Holding, Sanlam, and H&S Invest Holding.

The funding will help refinance Dislog’s recent acquisitions and support efforts to reduce debt ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO). The capital increase also aims to consolidate Dislog’s national presence and enhance operational efficiencies across its business lines.

Dislog currently manages a portfolio of more than 200 brands and employs over 3,400 people. In recent years, it has expanded into the pharmaceutical and plastic bottle-molding sectors.

The transaction has received approval from Morocco’s Competition Council. Legal advisers included DLA Piper and Roland Berger.

Morocco, a founding member of the EBRD, has received 5.4 billion euros in investments from the Bank across 113 projects since becoming a country of operation in 2012.