Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry breaks new ground in 2025
Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In early 2025, Kazakhstan experienced one of the highest manufacturing growth rates among CIS countries, driven by significant increases in the production of rubber and plastic products, pharmaceuticals, and beverages. While most sectors saw strong growth, there were declines in electrical equipment, machinery, and textiles. These trends reflect Kazakhstan’s ongoing shift towards high-tech and pharmaceutical industries, signaling progress in its strategy for economic diversification and processing-based development.
