Iran-Tajikistan trade thrives with rising Imports in several sectors

Iran's imports from Tajikistan saw a significant rise in the last Iranian year, growing by 17.8% in value and 34.5% in weight. The country imported around 39,900 tons of goods from Tajikistan, worth approximately $90.2 million, compared to 29,600 tons valued at $76.6 million the previous year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register