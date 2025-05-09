Kazakhstan rolls out massive road revamp to strengthen national connectivity

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is launching a large-scale effort to modernize its road network, focusing on major and medium repairs across key highways and regional routes. With work underway in multiple areas and new sections added this year, the initiative aims to improve transport links, ease traffic flow, and support regional development.

