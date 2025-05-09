Kazakhstan’s industrial sector shows positive momentum in early 2025
Photo: KazMunayGas
In early 2025, Kazakhstan's industrial sector showed strong growth, led by expansions in manufacturing and mining. Key developments included increased activity in coal and mineral extraction, a rise in food and pharmaceutical production, and a sharp boost in oil refining. However, the oil and gas sector and textile manufacturing faced declines. Overall, Kazakhstan maintained its leading industrial position among CIS countries.
