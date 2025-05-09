Kyrgyz minister pushes forward ambitious China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway talks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 10. Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, Meder Mashiev, met with representatives of the railway company “China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan” and discussed the implementation of the international railway project, Trend reports via the ministry.

In the course of the meeting, Mashiev outlined the ministry’s efforts to support the project, including expedited environmental assessments and enhanced interagency coordination.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s full commitment to facilitating the railway’s development and instructed relevant departments to maintain regular contact with company representatives and swiftly resolve any arising issues.

In turn, the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan Railway Company confirmed its readiness for open and constructive cooperation and provided updates on the current progress of construction activities.

Meanwhile, the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway will span over 532 kilometers, with over 300 kilometers crossing Kyrgyz territory. The project envisions the construction of 20 railway stations, including two prospective, two border, one transfer, four intermediate stations, and 13 sidings. Construction of a key tunnel segment officially began on April 29 in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad region.