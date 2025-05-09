Kazakhstan, Pakistan take bold step with multibillion-dollar trade deals

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The recent conclusion of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum in Karachi marks a significant step in boosting economic ties between the two nations. Key agreements, including a landmark $10 million deal between Kazakh company Optima Development and Pakistani Friesland Campina Engro, highlight the growing trade collaboration. The forum also saw the signing of a Transit Trade Agreement, paving the way for enhanced transport and logistics routes. With trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Pakistan already on the rise, these developments promise to foster long-term partnerships and further deepen bilateral economic relations.

