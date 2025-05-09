Snam reports higher gas demand and storage use in Q1 2025
Photo: Snam
Italy’s natural gas demand rose by nearly 10% in the first quarter of 2025, driven by increased use in power generation and colder weather conditions, according to Snam’s latest report. The company also reported a sharp rise in gas withdrawals from storage and a dip in regasified LNG volumes.
