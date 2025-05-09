Azerbaijan pulls down imports of special vehicles in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan imported 98 special-purpose motor vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, with a total value of $8.8 million. This reflects a 6.7 percent drop in quantity and a 16.7 percent decline in value compared to the same period last year. The average import price per unit also fell by 11.2 percent year-on-year to $89,700.
