Uzbekistan's industrial value reaches highest level since 2021

Uzbekistan’s industrial sector continues to show strong growth, with a 6.5 percent increase in gross value added (GVA) in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 89.1 trillion soums ($7.13 billion). This marks the highest growth rate since 2021, reflecting the sector's continued expansion and modernization.

