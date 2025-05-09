Uzbekistan's industrial value reaches highest level since 2021
Uzbekistan’s industrial sector continues to show strong growth, with a 6.5 percent increase in gross value added (GVA) in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 89.1 trillion soums ($7.13 billion). This marks the highest growth rate since 2021, reflecting the sector's continued expansion and modernization.
