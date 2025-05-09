Turkmen organization announces tender for implementation of automated e-Visa system
A Turkmen organization has announced a tender for the development and implementation of an automated e-Visa system for the State Migration Service. The system aims to streamline the visa application, processing, verification, and issuance procedures. Interested parties must submit their applications by May 22, 2025.
