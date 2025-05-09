Turkmenistan reports significant gains in oil, gas, and refining output for 2025

Turkmenistan's State Concern Turkmennebit has exceeded its oil production target for January-April 2025, achieving 107.9 percent of the planned volume. The company also reported strong results in refining, gasoline, diesel, lubricants, and liquefied gas production. President Serdar Berdymukhammedov stressed the need for continued efforts to boost production and improve efficiency in the oil and gas sector.

