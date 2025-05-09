President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Daniel Noboa Azín on his re-election as President of Ecuador

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Daniel Noboa Azín on his re-election as President of Ecuador, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I extend my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Ecuador.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts in a consistent manner to further develop the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ecuador and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and continued success in your presidential duties for the well-being of the friendly people of Ecuador," the letter reads.