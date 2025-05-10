Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 4 currencies increased, and 40 currencies decreased compared to May 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 558,301 rials, and one euro is 628,619 rials, while on May 8, one euro was 633,558 rials.

Currency Rial on May 10 Rial on May 8 1 US dollar USD 557,770 558,301 1 British pound GBP 742,618 745,083 1 Swiss franc CHF 672,152 679,679 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,484 58,139 1 Norwegian krone NOK 53,930 54,197 1 Danish krone DKK 84,256 84,913 1 Indian rupee INR 6,527 6,589 1 UAE Dirham AED 151,877 152,022 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,818,777 1,821,005 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 198,221 198,449 100 Japanese yen JPY 384,238 389,172 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 71,709 71,943 1 Omani rial OMR 1,448,842 1,450,107 1 Canadian dollar CAD 400,472 405,322 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 330,099 333,692 1 South African rand ZAR 30,595 30,644 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,393 14,449 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,667 6,910 1 Qatari riyal QAR 153,234 153,379 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,573 42,607 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 358,263 360,766 1 Saudi riyal SAR 148,739 148,880 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,483,431 1,484,343 1 Singapore dollar SGD 429,981 432,253 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 458,760 459,242 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,649 18,639 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 266 266 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 407,773 411,615 1 Libyan dinar LYD 101,958 102,093 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,073 77,273 100 Thai baht THB 1,694,011 1,705,388 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 129,787 131,700 1,000 South Korean won KRW 398,717 400,928 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 786,700 787,449 1 euro EUR 628,619 633,558 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,093 108,448 1 Georgian lari GEL 203,437 203,544 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,766 33,875 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,943 7,890 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 170,322 170,480 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 328,100 328,412 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,007,339 1,007,217 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,915 53,791 1 Turkmen manat TMT 159,360 159,573 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,061 6,206

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 805,203 rials and $1 costs 714,451 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 783,271 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,991 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 817,000–820,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 920,000–923,000 rials.

