Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 10

Iran Materials 10 May 2025 09:52 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 10

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 4 currencies increased, and 40 currencies decreased compared to May 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 558,301 rials, and one euro is 628,619 rials, while on May 8, one euro was 633,558 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 10

Rial on May 8

1 US dollar

USD

557,770

558,301

1 British pound

GBP

742,618

745,083

1 Swiss franc

CHF

672,152

679,679

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,484

58,139

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

53,930

54,197

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,256

84,913

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,527

6,589

1 UAE Dirham

AED

151,877

152,022

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,818,777

1,821,005

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

198,221

198,449

100 Japanese yen

JPY

384,238

389,172

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

71,709

71,943

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,448,842

1,450,107

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

400,472

405,322

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

330,099

333,692

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,595

30,644

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,393

14,449

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,667

6,910

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

153,234

153,379

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,573

42,607

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

358,263

360,766

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

148,739

148,880

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,483,431

1,484,343

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

429,981

432,253

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

458,760

459,242

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,649

18,639

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

266

266

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

407,773

411,615

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

101,958

102,093

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,073

77,273

100 Thai baht

THB

1,694,011

1,705,388

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

129,787

131,700

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

398,717

400,928

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

786,700

787,449

1 euro

EUR

628,619

633,558

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,093

108,448

1 Georgian lari

GEL

203,437

203,544

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,766

33,875

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,943

7,890

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

170,322

170,480

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

328,100

328,412

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,007,339

1,007,217

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,915

53,791

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

159,360

159,573

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,061

6,206

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 805,203 rials and $1 costs 714,451 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 783,271 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,991 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 817,000–820,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 920,000–923,000 rials.

