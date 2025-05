Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration ceremony of the Aghdam Mugham Center, Trend reports.

The head of state delivered a speech at the event.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then watched a concert program dedicated to the occasion.

