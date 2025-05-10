Uzbekistan, Hungary forge stronger bonds in energy, agriculture, and logistics

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 10. A working group from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade has successfully concluded a productive visit to Hungary, aimed at strengthening bilateral economic ties and exploring new opportunities for collaboration, Trend reports.

In the course of the visit, the Uzbek delegation engaged in a series of fruitful and constructive discussions with key representatives of the Hungarian government and business community. The talks focused on expanding trade, investment, and economic cooperation, while identifying emerging sectors for future partnerships.

The discussions centered on the development of joint projects in critical areas such as energy, agriculture, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and other strategic industries. Both sides emphasized the need for practical steps to ensure the successful implementation of previously agreed-upon initiatives.

One of the major outcomes of the visit was the creation of a comprehensive list of collaborative projects, which will serve as the foundation for forthcoming bilateral agreements. These agreements are expected to further deepen the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Hungary, unlocking new avenues for cooperation in business, trade, and innovation.

This visit marks a significant milestone in advancing cooperation, with a strong focus on translating discussions into tangible results that will benefit the economies and societies of both nations.

Earlier, in February 2025, during a phone conversation between Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the two sides emphasized the importance of ensuring the timely and comprehensive implementation of agreements reached by the leaders of both countries.