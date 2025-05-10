Kazakhstan funds spring harvest with new financial support program

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Spring Field and Harvest Works program is set to receive substantial funding, primarily sourced from market capital. The program has already provided financing to thousands of agricultural producers, with a large pool of applications still being processed. To broaden participation, the number of financial institutions offering loans has been increased. The "Ken Dala 2" program continues to offer preferential financing at low interest rates. A loan guarantee program is also in place, covering a significant portion of the loan amount, while a leasing program for agricultural machinery is supporting the purchase of new equipment for farmers.

