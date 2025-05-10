Azerbaijan's Baku Metro CJSC set to purchase various batteries via tender

Baku Metro CJSC has launched a tender for the purchase of various types of batteries, with participation costing 350 manat ($206). Interested parties must submit their proposals by 14:00 (GMT+4) on May 22, 2025, when the bids will also be opened.

