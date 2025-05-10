Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan awaits completion of Russia’s investigation into downing of AZAL plane - FM

Politics Materials 10 May 2025 12:23 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan awaits completion of Russia’s investigation into downing of AZAL plane - FM

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ Azerbaijan is awaiting the completion of Russia's investigation into the downing of an AZAL plane, the Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to the Alley of Honor to mark the 102nd anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Since the incident, the issue of the downing of the AZAL plane has remained a consistent item on our agenda. We raise this matter during all our engagements with the Russian side.

The explanation given by Russia indicated that investigation measures are still ongoing, with authorities promising to provide more detailed information once the investigation concludes.

We naturally expect the investigation to be completed as soon as possible," he added.

The AZAL Embraer-190 passenger jet, operating a flight from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25, about three kilometers from Aktau Airport. There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

The crash resulted in 39 fatalities, while 27 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Both pilots and one flight attendant were among those who died, while two other crew members survived.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more