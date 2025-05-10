Azerbaijan awaits completion of Russia’s investigation into downing of AZAL plane - FM

"Since the incident, the issue of the downing of the AZAL plane has remained a consistent item on our agenda. We raise this matter during all our engagements with the Russian side.

The explanation given by Russia indicated that investigation measures are still ongoing, with authorities promising to provide more detailed information once the investigation concludes.

We naturally expect the investigation to be completed as soon as possible," he added.

The AZAL Embraer-190 passenger jet, operating a flight from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25, about three kilometers from Aktau Airport. There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

The crash resulted in 39 fatalities, while 27 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Both pilots and one flight attendant were among those who died, while two other crew members survived.