Azerbaijan awaits completion of Russia’s investigation into downing of AZAL plane - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Azerbaijan is
awaiting the completion of Russia's investigation into the downing
of an AZAL plane, the Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told
reporters during his visit to the Alley of Honor to mark the 102nd
anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.
"Since the incident, the issue of the downing of the AZAL plane
has remained a consistent item on our agenda. We raise this matter
during all our engagements with the Russian side.
The explanation given by Russia indicated that investigation
measures are still ongoing, with authorities promising to provide
more detailed information once the investigation concludes.
We naturally expect the investigation to be completed as soon as
possible," he added.
The AZAL Embraer-190 passenger jet, operating a flight from Baku
to Grozny, crashed on December 25, about three kilometers from
Aktau Airport. There were 67 people on board, including 62
passengers and five crew members.
The crash resulted in 39 fatalities, while 27 people were
injured and taken to the hospital. Both pilots and one flight
attendant were among those who died, while two other crew members
survived.