Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has toured Kangarli village’s club-community center, where he reviewed the conditions created, Trend reports.

The two-story facility includes designated rooms for dance and other hobby groups. Its hall is fully equipped to host events celebrating special occasions, as well as gatherings and meetings for young people.

Will be updated