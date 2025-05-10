Azerbaijani people honor memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Today marks the 102nd anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports.

Representatives of the country's society come to the Alley of Honorable Burial in Baku to visit the grave of the National Leader and express their deep respect and honor for his memory.

Veterans of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War, servicemen, representatives of state organizations, figures of science and culture, war and labor veterans are among them.

Numerous visitors to the Alley of Honorable Burial lay bouquets of flowers on the tomb of the National Leader.