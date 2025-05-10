President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new nursery-kindergarten in Kangarli village (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated a new nursery-kindergarten in the village of Kangarli, Trend reports.

The President learnt that the facility, built to modern standards, can accommodate 120 children and provides a healthy, nurturing environment for their development. All rooms are fully equipped, and the kindergarten will operate six groups.

The kindergarten features a playground with various attractions and sports equipment, all set within a beautifully landscaped area.

The process of establishing new children's institutions in our country continues successfully in our liberated territories. These projects are the successful results of the work carried out to effectively organize the leisure time of children who have moved to these territories and strengthen their social protection.

