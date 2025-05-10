Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
A key message from President Ilham Aliyev: Those who do not reckon with us today will regret it tomorrow

Politics Materials 10 May 2025 18:40 (UTC +04:00)
A key message from President Ilham Aliyev: Those who do not reckon with us today will regret it tomorrow
Photo: Press Service of President of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. This (the Victory in the Patriotic War – ed.) is the Victory for all of us. The Azerbaijani people demonstrated their historic greatness to the whole world by achieving this Victory, said President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized: “It is no coincidence that although there is a hostile attitude towards Azerbaijan from certain circles, forces and countries, they know that we are a worthy people, a people worthy of respect, and that we must be reckoned with, at least in the region where we live. Those who do not reckon with us today will regret it tomorrow.”

