Kyrgyzstan’s air passenger traffic hits new heights in early 2025
Kyrgyzstan’s air and ground transport sectors continued to show steady growth in early 2025, reflecting rising mobility and passenger demand across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy