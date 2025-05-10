Azerbaijan Army holds military oath-taking ceremonies (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ In accordance with the training plan for 2025 approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the military oath-taking ceremonies for young soldiers were held in the Azerbaijan Army on May 10, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Defense.

The ceremonies were declared open after the battle flags were brought to the parade grounds in accompaniment of military orchestras.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The young soldiers solemnly took the military oath and promised to be loyal to the Motherland.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and commanders of military units spoke at the events, emphasizing that the oath-taking ceremonies coincided with May 10 — the 102nd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. They spoke about the honorable life path and activities of the Great Leader, as well as his invaluable services to Azerbaijani people and statehood. They congratulated the young soldiers on this significant occasion and urged them to remain loyal to the Motherland, the state, and the Commander-in-Chief, to serve as exemplary soldiers, to thoroughly learn the secrets of weapons and equipment, to constantly improve combat training, to precisely and promptly fulfill orders of the command staff, and to always be prepared to defend Azerbaijani lands.

The ceremonies ended with servicemen's solemn marches in front of the grandstand.

