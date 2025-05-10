Kazakhstan leverages pipelines to drive industrial supply chain in early 2025
Photo: EPP Group
At the beginning of 2025, Kazakhstan showed strong growth in pipeline cargo transportation, supported by continued expansion in the energy and industrial sectors. The country also improved transportation efficiency and range, reinforcing its importance in regional logistics and international trade.
