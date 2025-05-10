Iran ramps up funding to expand Gachsaran oil and gas operations

Iran's Gachsaran Oil and Gas Production Company (GOGPC) has signed ten contracts with local firms, allocating approximately $1.97 million to support domestic manufacturing of vital oil and gas equipment. The deals, announced during a major energy exhibition in Tehran, aim to enhance local capacity by producing items such as security systems, pumps, and pipeline components for use in GOGPC’s fields.

