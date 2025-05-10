Iran Mercantile Exchange unveils its sale indicators

On May 3-8, 2025, Iran Mercantile Exchange saw sales worth approximately 462 trillion rials ($827 million), with 2.91 million tons of goods traded. Compared to the previous week, sales increased by 6.2 percent in value, though the weight dropped by 4.9 percent.

