Kyrgyzstan boosts honey exports in early 2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan increased its honey exports by nearly 15 percent in early 2025, yet earnings fell by almost half compared to the previous year, official data shows.
