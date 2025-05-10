Iran, Russia set sights on caspian route to boost North-South Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ Iran and Russia are mutually interested in developing the route of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) along the Caspian Sea, said Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Acting Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), Trend reports.

In a phone conversation with the State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Zverev, Rasouli emphasized that all routes of the INSTC remain a key focus for both nations, especially efforts to boost cargo transit and freight through the Caspian Sea.

He noted that an upcoming meeting involving both state and non-state representatives will be held in Makhachkala, Russia, within two months, aiming to establish a maritime transport consortium between Iran and Russia.

The Deputy Minister added that the development of trade cooperation and the expansion of logistics and transit opportunities across the Caspian Sea are areas of shared interest for both countries. He added that Iran has proposed several measures, including aligning port tariffs, simplifying customs procedures, boosting container traffic at ports, and increasing cargo movement via the Caspian Sea.

During the call, Russian Deputy Minister Dmitry Zverev confirmed that Russia’s Ministry of Transport welcomes Iran’s proposals and is pursuing a full agreement to enhance cooperation in the maritime and port sectors.

The foundation of the ‘International North-South Transport Corridor’ was laid on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000. In total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement, including Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Russia, Türkiye, etc.

The aim of setting up a corridor is to cut down the delivery time of cargo from India to Russia, along with Northern and Western Europe. The delivery time on the current route is dragging its feet at over 6 weeks; however, it's anticipated to be trimmed down to 3 weeks through the International North-South Transport Corridor.

To facilitate the integration of Azerbaijan Railways with the Iranian rail infrastructure within the designated corridor, the Qazvin-Rasht rail link, spanning 175 kilometers, was officially commissioned on March 6, 2019. The Rasht-Astara rail corridor is slated for development within the geopolitical confines of the Iranian territory.

The north-south corridor has 3 directions in the territory of Iran. Eastern direction: Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries; Middle direction: other countries across the Caspian Sea; Western direction: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, and Eastern European countries.

On May 17, 2023, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to build the Rasht-Astara railroad line in Gilan province, northern Iran. The 163-kilometer-long Rasht-Astara railway line will house nine stations. The completion of this railroad will enhance the North-South international corridor and connect Iran's railroad network to the Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European countries. Under the agreement, the Russian side is to spend 1.6 billion euros on the construction of this railroad. This railroad is planned to be built and completed within 48 months.

