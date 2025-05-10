Iran’s trade sector thrives with significant boost in bank loan access

In the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21 - April 20, 2025), Iranian banks increased their credit allocation to the trade sector by 57.7% compared to the same period last year. The total credit provided amounted to approximately 366 trillion rials (around $655 million), up from 232 trillion rials (around $416 million) in the previous year.

