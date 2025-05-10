Iran ramps up guaranteed wheat purchases from farmers
Wheat purchases from Iranian farmers have dropped by 10.5 percent compared to last year, with over 1.5 million tons purchased between April 5 and May 10. Despite the decline, the overall wheat harvest area has expanded, with 511,000 hectares of land under cultivation. Officials project a total wheat harvest of 12 million tons this year, with 9 million tons expected to be purchased under the government's guaranteed price scheme.
