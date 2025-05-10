Foreign visitors visiting liberated regions cannot hide their astonishment - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Today, Karabakh is reviving and getting restored. The construction work we have carried out over the four and a half years since the Second Karabakh War is before our eyes, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center, Trend reports.

“Extensive construction and restoration work is underway in all our liberated lands. During the occupation, the Armenian state was pursuing a consistent policy of razing all our cities and villages to the ground. Foreign visitors visiting here and other liberated regions cannot hide their astonishment and, in many cases, outrage,” the head of state emphasized.