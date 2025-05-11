Turkmenistan announces international tender for major construction projects
Turkmenistan’s State Association Türkmenobahyzmat has announced an international tender for the design and construction of key agricultural and supply facilities in the Ahal region, signaling continued investment in regional infrastructure and modernization efforts.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy