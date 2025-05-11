Vladimir Putin proposes resuming direct talks with Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. We are proposing to Kyiv to resume direct negotiations without any preconditions, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference at the Kremlin, Trend reports.

He announced that the meeting could take place on May 15 in Istanbul.

“As you know, our Turkish colleagues have repeatedly offered to help organize such negotiations, and President Erdogan has done a great deal to support these efforts.

I’d like to remind you that as a result of those talks, a joint draft agreement was prepared — but under pressure from the West, it was simply discarded.

Tomorrow, I’m scheduled to speak with the President of Türkiye, and I plan to ask him to host these talks. I hope he will confirm his readiness to continue supporting efforts to find peace in Ukraine,” Putin said